Head to Head Survey: Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) & C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get C3is alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $28.74 million 0.02 $9.29 million N/A N/A Globus Maritime $31.20 million 1.35 $5.27 million $0.26 7.87

C3is has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Globus Maritime.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is 32.33% 19.85% 13.77% Globus Maritime 16.90% 3.03% 2.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of C3is shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About C3is

(Get Free Report)

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Globus Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

