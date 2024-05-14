Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.18.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 299,139 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,157,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 65,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 473,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCAT stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $400.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

