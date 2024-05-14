Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.99

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 31392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,623,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 329,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,502,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 224,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after buying an additional 88,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.