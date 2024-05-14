Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 67.2% in April

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the April 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.5 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.3332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

