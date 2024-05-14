High Arctic Energy Services (HWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of C$18.11 million during the quarter.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of HWO stock opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. High Arctic Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.95 and a twelve month high of C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

