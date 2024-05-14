Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.58

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 29871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after buying an additional 1,364,176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,328,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,459,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $46,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,580,000 after buying an additional 124,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

