HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:HLVX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,387. HilleVax has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $678.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that HilleVax will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in HilleVax by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in HilleVax by 16.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at $21,009,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 826,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
