HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

HilleVax Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HLVX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,387. HilleVax has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $678.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that HilleVax will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HilleVax

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 8,850 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 843,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $128,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,898 shares of company stock valued at $986,026,106. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in HilleVax by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in HilleVax by 16.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at $21,009,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP increased its position in shares of HilleVax by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 826,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

