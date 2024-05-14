Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $23.41 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.