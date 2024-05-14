Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.260-15.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.2 billion-$154.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.4 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.38.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.96. 3,269,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,561. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $334.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

