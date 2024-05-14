Home Depot’s (HD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.19.

HD traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,204. The company has a market capitalization of $337.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

