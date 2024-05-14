Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

HLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.41. The company had a trading volume of 51,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,414. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.47. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

