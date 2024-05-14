Hovde Group Boosts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target to $17.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Hovde Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OBDC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 2,660,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,687. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.