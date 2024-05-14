Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HBM opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,464,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 140,312 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 685,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 163,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 748,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 122,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

