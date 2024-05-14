Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 10.5%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.72. 1,053,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,339,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HBM. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,464,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 140,312 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 685,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 163,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 748,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 122,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

