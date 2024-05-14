Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1923 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Hugo Boss Stock Up 3.1 %
BOSSY opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.93.
About Hugo Boss
