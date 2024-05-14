Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1923 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 3.1 %

BOSSY opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

