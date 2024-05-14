Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Up to $5.48

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.91. Humacyte shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 550,174 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on HUMA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $779.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

