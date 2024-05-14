Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Barclays

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $153.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $149.23 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $785,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

