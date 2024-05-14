Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Downgraded to Hold at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.50.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HY traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.34. 39,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 214.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 23,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.