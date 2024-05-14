iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney Sells 1,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00.

Michael Lee Stickney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iA Financial alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98.

iA Financial Stock Performance

TSE IAG traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$91.07. 287,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,461. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.58. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$77.61 and a 52-week high of C$93.90.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3700341 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on iA Financial

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.