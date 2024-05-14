IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised IAC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.58.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $56.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IAC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IAC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in IAC by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

