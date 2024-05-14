IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMG. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.03.

TSE IMG traded up C$0.21 on Monday, hitting C$5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 265,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,711. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.2876041 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

