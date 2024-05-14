Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 7,153 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 97.9% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,636,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,896,977. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $130.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,207 shares of company stock valued at $42,681,947. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

