Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $25,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Up 0.2 %

IT stock opened at $440.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $459.09 and its 200 day moving average is $445.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $309.02 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

