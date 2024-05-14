Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,632 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.10. 1,947,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,407. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $387.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

