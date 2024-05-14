Ieq Capital LLC Buys 847 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $538.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $516.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $543.13. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

