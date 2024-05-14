Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.91. 318,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,279. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.58 and a 200-day moving average of $276.88.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

