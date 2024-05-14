Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,645,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,182. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.05.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

