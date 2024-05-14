Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $938.89.

GWW opened at $949.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $974.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $894.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $641.95 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

