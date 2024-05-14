Ieq Capital LLC Has $11.32 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,839,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,224. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

