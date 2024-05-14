Ieq Capital LLC Has $12.92 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,882,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,077,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.35.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.89. 15,052,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,716,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

