Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

