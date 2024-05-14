Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

MSI opened at $358.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $364.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

