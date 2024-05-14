Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 93.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after buying an additional 38,830 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 24.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in McKesson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 0.9 %

MCK stock traded down $5.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $554.61. The company had a trading volume of 617,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,949. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $532.92 and a 200-day moving average of $495.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

