Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 229,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,951,000 after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,367,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.70. 908,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,997. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.