Ieq Capital LLC Has $31.65 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,337.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,282. The firm has a market cap of $619.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,308.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,167.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $628.47 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

