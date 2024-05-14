Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $34,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,306,000 after buying an additional 437,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,475,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,150,000 after acquiring an additional 362,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,090,000.

QQQM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,160. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.25 and a 1 year high of $184.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day moving average is $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

