Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AZEK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in AZEK by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.71. 2,812,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.93. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,812. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.