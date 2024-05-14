Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,256 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $4,253,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $136.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

