Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 613 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRV opened at $216.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average of $202.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

