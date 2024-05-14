Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,951,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,223. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

