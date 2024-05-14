Ieq Capital LLC Sells 140 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $265.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $273.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day moving average of $219.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

