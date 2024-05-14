Ieq Capital LLC Sells 155,398 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,634,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,398 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 370,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $56,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,278 shares in the company, valued at $338,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $56,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,278 shares in the company, valued at $338,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,419 shares of company stock worth $2,836,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JOBY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,522. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

View Our Latest Report on JOBY

About Joby Aviation

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.