Ieq Capital LLC Sells 162,985 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,985 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $23,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after buying an additional 455,179 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 294,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HashiCorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,625 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.3 %

HCP traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,456. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at $38,596,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,511 shares of company stock worth $6,603,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCP. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.