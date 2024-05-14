Ieq Capital LLC Sells 7,091 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Tenable worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,806 shares of company stock worth $14,701,441. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,074. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.16 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.