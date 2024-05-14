Ikena Oncology’s (IKNA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.33. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the third quarter worth about $46,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

