Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $53,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.38. 781,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

