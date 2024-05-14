Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $250.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.