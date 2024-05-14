IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IM Cannabis in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IM Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for IM Cannabis’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
IM Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of IMCC opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.40. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis
An institutional investor recently raised its position in IM Cannabis stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. IM Cannabis comprises approximately 1.2% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned 4.85% of IM Cannabis worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IM Cannabis Company Profile
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.
