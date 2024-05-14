IMCD Plans Dividend of $0.97 (OTC:IMCDY)

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.9686 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
IMCD Stock Performance
IMCDY stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. IMCD has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $90.78.
IMCD Company Profile
