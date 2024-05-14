Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.98. Immatics shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 123,173 shares.

Immatics Trading Up 8.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 179.67% and a negative return on equity of 43.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

About Immatics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth $469,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

