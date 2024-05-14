Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.98. Immatics shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 123,173 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.69.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 179.67% and a negative return on equity of 43.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
